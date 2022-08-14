Lack of confidence to score - Riveiro identifies Orlando Pirates' Achilles heel

The former Inter Turku coach has pinpointed areas where they need to improve after Bucs recorded their first loss of the season

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro described his side's result against Chippa United on Sunday as sad and he also feels his players lack confidence in front of goal.

The Buccaneers suffered a rare home defeat against the Chilli Boys who claimed a 1-0 victory in a Premier Soccer League encounter which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

It was a game which was dominated by Pirates without taking their chances in front of goal and Riveiro believes it may have been down to a confidence issue with the players.

"Well I'm sad with the result but very proud of our performance, I think we did everything in order to win, we generated the chances, kept the counter-attacks under control," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"One set-piece in the end punished the guys, punished us, it's a game that we've seen many times in the football history, one team dominating, creating chances, not scoring.

"The other one having one chance, a set-piece in this case and getting the advantage and three points. Just improve the finishing, maybe we need to grow a bit more confidence in the last minutes that's the key."

The Spanish tactician also pointed out that Bucs will have to learn how to see out matches after conceding through Abdi Banda's goal with four minutes left on the clock.

"We can face the game creating clear chances and when we do that we're always going to be close to winning," the former Celta Vigo academy coach added.

"We have to improve what we're doing and improve in the last minutes, like I said maybe it's a question of confidence but it will come."