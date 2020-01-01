Labbadia succeeds Klinsmann as new Hertha Berlin head coach

The Bundesliga outfit have brought forward the appointment of the German tactician, who will begin his duties from April 13

Bruno Labbadia has been named as the new head coach of , officially succeeding Jurgen Klinsmann in the Olympiastadion hot seat.

The club have brought forward the appointment of the 54-year-old, who was originally due to take over at the end of the season before the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Labbadia, who will take charge from April 13, replaces interim boss Alexander Nouri in the role after he had overseen four games since the resignation of Jurgen Klinsmann.

"Due to the current situation regarding the coronavirus and the interruption to the season, we're currently experiencing a kind of early summer break," said Hertha managing director Michael Preetz.

"We have decided to take this opportunity to be able to prepare the team over the next few weeks for a possible continuation of the season."

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert confirmed this week that the league plans to resume behind closed doors during May, with teams cleared to get back on the training field in small groups while continuing to practice social distancing for the time being.

Labbadia was most recently in charge of but left at the end of last season after leading them to a sixth-place finish in the league and qualification for the

OFFICIAL: Bruno Labbadia has been appointed as the new head coach of Hertha BSC. #hahohe pic.twitter.com/EG0ILyTyD5 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) April 9, 2020

Hertha were 13th in the table when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Klinsmann walked away from his post at Olympiastadion on March 11 after just ten weeks in charge, claiming he could not count on the full support of the board.

“I am firmly convinced that Hertha will achieve their goal and preserve their [Bundesliga] status," The 55-year-old said in an official statement.

“As a head coach, however, I need the trust of everyone, and that was not achieved.

“Especially in a relegation fight, unity, cohesion and focus are the most important elements.

"If they are not guaranteed, I can’t make the most of my potential as a trainer and live up to my responsibilities."