La Passe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Since being crowned African champions in 2016, the Brazilians have been struggling to replicate that feat

Mamelodi Sundowns open their Caf Champions League campaign with a first-round, first-leg fixture against La Passe at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

After a quarter-final exit last season, Masandawana give continental success another try and this time around they begin with opponents from Seychelles.

La Passe will be the home side at Loftus after their home ground did not meet Caf requirements.

The Islanders will be playing before multitudes of Sundowns fans and will be battling to make use of home advantage.

Going into the second leg next Friday, Sundowns would want to take a healthy lead.

The winner of this round will reach the group stage.

Game La Passe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, October 9 Time 16:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 209

Squads & Team News

La Passe coach James Barra confirmed they have no injuries in camp.

He said they are a semi-professional team and his players have other professions besides football.

The team’s 37-year-old captain Sennky Vidot is impressed by Peter Shalulile but is confident they will give Sundowns a good run for their money.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena hinted at handing defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil his debut.

Mokwena said the Moroccan has been responding well to their training methods and is available for selection.

Defender Terrence Mashego remains out with a thigh injury while centre-back Brian Onyango is also battling for fitness.

Utility player Rivaldo Coetzee has been involved in full training and could play for the first time this season.

Abubeker Nasir could also play after weeks on the sidelines due to injury while midfielder Haashim Domingo is a major doubt.

Match Preview

The last time Sundowns met a team from Seychelles they recorded an emphatic victory which remains a record for them in the Champions League.

They beat Cote d’Or 11-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in September 2019 to seal a 16-1 aggregate victory.

Now, meeting another semi-professional side, they could fancy beating that record.

La Passe marched into this round after opponents Volcan Club of Comoros withdrew from the competition.

They had lost the preliminary round, first leg match 1-0 away at Volcan Club but survived after their opponents opted out.