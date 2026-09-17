Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi named his squad on Thursday for the qualifiers against Gabon and Lesotho, the first two rounds on the road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, plus a friendly against Ghana. There were a few surprises among the names.

Several players earned their first senior call-up. Leading them is Yasser Zabiri, the Racing Santander man who has lit up the Spanish league with 6 goals in 6 matches. Abdellah Ouazane, goalkeeper Alaa Belaaroussi, Soufiane El Fouzi and Taoufik Bentayeb also feature for the first time.

Familiar faces returned too. Goalkeepers Yassine Bounou and Munir Mohamedi headline the list of mainstays from recent years, alongside Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli, who kept his place despite the recent row over the Ceuta support shirt and the criticism that followed.

Morocco open their qualifying campaign at home to Gabon on Friday 25 September at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Four days later, on Tuesday 29, they travel to face Lesotho in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in the second round.

A friendly against Ghana follows on 4 October in Tangier.

Morocco national team squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Reda Tagnaouti, Alaa Belaaroussi.

Defence: Nassir Mazraoui, Anas Salah Eddine, Marouane Saadane, Redouane Halhal, Nayef Aguerd, Aissa Diop, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Ali Maamar.

Midfield: Samir El Mourabet, Ayoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Oussama Targhalline, Soufiane El Fouzi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Attack: Brahim Diaz, Yassine Jessim, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abdellah Ouazane, Soufiane Rahimi, Taoufik Bentayeb, Yasser Zabiri.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

