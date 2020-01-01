La Liga Challenges South African Fans to Vote for Their City for the New Puma Ball Unboxing

La Liga encourages South Africans to vote for their city for the new Puma ball unboxing

Renowned for world-class football and out-of-the-box thinking, is giving local football enthusiasts the opportunity to decide where the new La Liga Puma ball should be revealed for the first time in .

In the brand’s #ViveLaLigaSantander social campaign, football fans from across the country will compete to have the unboxing experience in their province, with the Mall of the North in Limpopo, Gateway in KZN, Sandton City in Gauteng, Highveld Mall in Mpumalanga, Baywest Mall in the Eastern Cape and Tygervalley in the Western Cape as potential contenders for the unveiling.

The challenge will take place on @LaLiga’s Facebook and Instagram pages where fans will have an opportunity to bet on their hometown mall as the official ball unboxing venue. Fans will take part in an augmented reality challenge, using their phones to ‘place’ the ball in their environment and then challenging their friends to do the same. Selected influencers will also be participating in the campaign, further encouraging locals to have their say.

The winning mall will be announced on La Liga’s social pages on 4 September 2020. The new Puma ball will then be transported and set up in the mall for the winning province to see in all its glory over the weekend of 7-9 September 2020.

Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa, explained, “We want our South African supporters to be at the centre of this campaign, voicing their suggestions and telling us where they’d like to see our new ball being unveiled. We hope that it’s a fun incentive for our local football community, and we are excited to show off the new Puma ball at one of the most popular malls in the country.”

Where would you like to see La Liga’s pride and joy unboxed? Vote for your province here: https://laliga.co.za/