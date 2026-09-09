La Cure Waves coach Jerome Thomas expects 'wounded' Orlando Pirates to strike back in CAF Champions League second leg - 'They will come out looking to hurt us'

La Cure Waves SC coach Jerome Thomas remarked that he is aware that Orlando Pirates' pride is wounded after their 0-0 draw over the weekend, and therefore knows what to expect at Orlando Stadium.

On Sunday, La Cure Waves hosted Pirates in the club's first-ever appearance in the CAF Champions League, marking a historic moment for the Mauritian side.

However, to many people's surprise, the club held Pirates to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their first preliminary-round clash of the tournament.

The result has left the tie finely balanced heading into the return fixture in South Africa.

The La Cure Waves coach, Thomas, had admitted before the first leg that many expected his team to be battered by the Buccaneers, acknowledging the significant gap in status between the two clubs on the continental stage.

Thomas has now revealed that he is alert to what to expect in Soweto this weekend in the second leg following last weekend's result.

He understands that the pressure has shifted onto the home side, who will be desperate to avoid a premature exit from Africa’s premier club competition for the second year in a row.

“First, we need to assess the players' condition and focus on recovery before our scheduled departure for South Africa on Wednesday,” he said, according to Le Défi Sport.

“That said, I know it will be a very tough match. Orlando Pirates have had their pride wounded and will come out looking to hurt us in front of their home crowd. As for us, we need to keep possession well when we have the ball and be clinical in front of goal," he said.

“It’s football, and anything can happen. We realize it will be extremely difficult. We are up against an African giant playing on home turf, in a stadium that holds thousands of fans," he added.

The Mauritian outfit will need to replicate their defensive discipline from the first leg while finding a way to threaten on the counter-attack.

The prospect of knocking out a former champion like Pirates would represent one of the biggest upsets in the history of the preliminary rounds.







