KZN Derby: Golden Arrows to set the tone against Maritzburg United - Lunga

The new PSL season gets underway with a KwaZulu-Natal Derby taking place on Sunday

host in their first Premier Soccer League ( ) game of the 2019-2020 campaign, taking place at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

The Lamontville club has not lost their KwaZulu-Natal Derby games against United since 2012, and are looking to maintain their hold on the Team of Choice.

After returning from , where he represented Zimbabwe at the , left-back Divine Lunga spoke to the media about coach Steve Komphela's forces ahead of the derby.

“Winning the Premier’s Cup has given us more confidence going into the game against Maritzburg United,” said Lunga, as reported in IOL.

"It is key that we have a positive result because it sets the tone for the rest of the season. We are at home and we have to show that we are the hosts by winning the game."

The Premier Cup is a pre-season tournament and now Lunga's team has to do the business where it counts, the PSL.

With Sandile Zuke, Wayde Jooste and Nkanyiso Cele leaving Arrows, it will take time for their new players Gladwin Shitolo, Edmore Sibande, Michael Gumede and Ntsako Makhubela to settle in.

“It is a must-win game. A big match for us because it is a derby. Yes, grabbing maximum points is key but there is also the bragging rights of being the top dogs in KZN at stake and we want that too," Lunga concluded.