Kylian Mbappé: 'If you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid at some point'

Kylian Mbappé has reflected on his first two years at Real Madrid in an extensive interview with Diario AS. Among other things, the Frenchman said he has found "more peace" in the Spanish capital and that he "wanted to get to know a different culture".

He joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 after refusing to extend his expiring contract, much to the disappointment of owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi among others.

Since moving to Spain, he has registered 94 goals and 14 assists in 110 matches. He has also started this season brilliantly, with eight goals and two assists in just seven matches.

The striker, who was already a huge fan of Real Madrid and then star player Cristiano Ronaldo, says the elite club "still gives him the same feeling as the little boy who dreamed of playing here".

"I expected to play for the best club in the world and to receive a warm welcome from Real Madrid fans around the world. When I arrived here, I already had a certain status, but when you become a Real Madrid player, you reach another level, a higher level," Mbappé says.

He also says he believes "that if you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid", while adding that he has found "more peace" there. "I wanted to get to know a new culture and adapt quickly to Spanish culture. Of course I still have to get used to it a little, but I think it gets better every day."

"I have never had a moment here when I felt unhappy. Only at the beginning, when I did not have a home of my own. If you do not have your own place, you feel strange. You always long to go home, to be with your family. As soon as I had my own place, I was always happy in Madrid and in Spain."

As for life off the pitch, Mbappé says the club, the city and the country have all lived up to his expectations. "Yes, one hundred per cent. Not even one per cent less than I expected. Playing at the Bernabéu every week is a privilege. So much support from the fans. In Spain I have found something I did not expect. I get support from all over Spain. I really like it here."

"It was the first time I left my country and it was an important moment in my life. I am very happy that I made this decision. Playing at the Bernabéu is always exciting because of its legendary status and history. Every match is a new opportunity," said Mbappé, who is already looking ahead to Sunday. Real Madrid face Atlético Madrid in the always fiery derby at the Metropolitano.



