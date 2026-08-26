Kylian Mbappé gives Real Madrid their first home win of the season with a hat-trick

Real Madrid have also won their second LaLiga match of the season. At the Santiago Bernabéu, José Mourinho's side beat Real Sociedad 4-1, helped by a Kylian Mbappé hat-trick.

Many clubs had already played their first LaLiga match of the new season over the weekend of 15 and 16 August. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, among others, were allowed to postpone that game until this week so players involved in the World Cup could get some extra rest.

Just as he did last weekend, when Real Madrid snatched a 2-1 win away to Espanyol at the death, Denzel Dumfries started again on Wednesday evening. Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior were also in the line-up.

Before kick-off, World Cup winners Marc Cucurella of Real Madrid and Mikel Oyarzabal of Sociedad showed off the trophy won this summer at the Santiago Bernabéu. Then came a first half with chances at both ends.

Mbappé, Vinícius and Oyarzabal were all denied by the goalkeepers. Ten minutes before the break, Sergio Gómez then sent a fierce strike just wide. It looked set to stay goalless at half-time, but the game sparked into life in the final five minutes.

Mbappé struck first to make it 1-0, sending his direct opponent the wrong way after a fine pass from Federico Valverde before smashing the ball into the net. A few minutes later, Luka Susic guided the ball, which had dropped kindly at his feet, into the far corner for 1-1.

Mbappé missed a big chance to make it 2-1 after the break, but he soon found the net after combining with Bellingham. Real Madrid then pulled away. Vinícius tapped in for 3-1 after good work from Bellingham, and Mbappé chipped in the 4-1 to complete his hat-trick. Brahim Díaz then had a 5-1 goal ruled out for offside.