Kwinika reveals what Kaizer Chiefs should do to beat SuperSport United after 'unlucky' Royal AM draw

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika is anticipating a tough clash against SuperSport United, but he optimistic of beating Matsatsantsa.

Chiefs play SuperSport away

The Swanky Boys won the reverse fixture

Kwinika optimistic of a positive result

TELL ME MORE: SuperSport have been on the rise since Gavin Hunt replaced Kaitano Tembo in July 2022.

He helped them qualify for the 2023/24 Caf Confederation Cup and currently, the Swanky Boys are among the top teams on the Premier Soccer League table.

It explains why Kwinika is not anticipating an easy outing on Wednesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

WHAT HE SAID: "Playing against SuperSport United is a battle. They are often not pretty games," Kwinika told the club's media team.

"You can see their form so we know it’s going to be difficult. They are experienced and well organised, so we are preparing for that. As a team, we are gaining momentum and are looking to keep it going in the right direction.

"We are disappointed to only draw against Royal AM [last weekend] but Lady Luck wasn’t on our side, [but] against SuperSport we are going to have to bury our chances to get a good result."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chiefs have tried in vain to win silverware in the last eight seasons, but the versatile defender believes they are heading in the right direction.

"We can always do better and we are working towards improving all the time. We are building and soon the results will come. We just want to make our supporters happy," Kwinika continued.

"As a group now, we know what is at stake. We owe it to ourselves and to the fans, as well as the Chairman and team management to make the improvements we need in order to be successful," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the last three seasons, SuperSport have managed three wins with Chiefs claiming two and a draw in the league.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the Glamour Boys won at home 2-1 against Matsatsantsa before losing by a solitary goal away.

WHAT NEXT: After getting a draw last weekend, Amakhosi have to give their best and get maximum points to ease the pressure.