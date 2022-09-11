Kwinika rescues Kaizer Chiefs at Marumo Gallants but Soweto giants' poor away form in PSL continues

Amakhosi fought back to hold Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to a draw in a PSL match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Zitha Zwinika's late goal helped Chiefs hold Gallants

The Glamour Boys remain 14th on the PSL log

Chiefs' extended their winless run on the road to four matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaizer Chiefs had to fight back after conceding early against Marumo Gallants who opened the scoring through Mahlatsi Makudubela just 12 minutes into the game and the hosts were able to contain Amakhosi until the half-time break. The Soweto giants piled pressure on Bahlabane Ba Ntwa after the restart and Gallants were reduced to 10 players when Olivier Toure was sent off. Chiefs then snatched a late equalising goal through Zitha Kwinika to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are now undefeated in their last three competitive games, but their away form should be a big concern for coach Arthur Zwane as the Glamour Boys have won just one of their last seven league games on the road. Five of the seven matches ended in a defeat, while the draw against Gallants ended Amakhosi's three-match losing run as the away side.

ALL EYES ON: With his side placed 14th on the league standings coming into this game some Chiefs fans were beginning to question whether Zwane is still the right man to lead the Naturena-based giants. The four-time PSL champions had won just one of their five PSL matches and the draw against Gallants has piled more pressure on the 48-year-old tactician with the team placed 14th on the log - two points above the relegation zone.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

THE VERDICT:

Chiefs do not look like a team that can challenge for this season's PSL championship with the team struggling to score goals while also finding it difficult to keep clean sheets. Zwane 's side will have to improve drastically if they are to catch and keep up with the early pacesetters in the race for the league title, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi have turned their attention to their PSL match against SuperSport United which is scheduled to be played at FNB Stadium on September 17. It will be a chance for the Soweto giants to avenge their 1-0 loss to SuperSport in April this year which led to Stuart Baxter being sacked as the club's head coach.