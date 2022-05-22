Kwinika: Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing could fill Nengomasha’s role - Khan

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has claimed returning Zitha Kwinika can fill the position of the club’s legend Tinashe Nengomasha.

Kwinika is set for a return to Amakhosi as he opted not to extend his contract – which is set to end in June - with Stellenbosch. Khan believes the versatile defender has the ability to replicate former Zimbabwe star Nengomasha at Naturena.

"He could fill the role left by Nengomasha, he's got his attributes as a player," Khan told KickOff. "I think that's the aim, you see in any big club they always look to emulate their former greats.

"You know he's a box-to-box player as he's got lots of energy, I suppose they are looking at him to replicate Tinashe's role.

"Tinashe was very successful in that particular role, and I think he was very successful at Stellenbosch, you know."

Nengomasha, now 39, spent his time with Chiefs from 2002 to 2012, where he made 261 appearances.

The tactician also pointed out that Kwinika should maintain top performances in order to meet expectations and help improve Amakhosi. He was named the club's Footballer of the Year and Player's Player of the Season for the season that just concluded.

"But in the past, we've seen that when players come from those clubs, they show a lot of potential, but it's about ensuring that they maintain that," he added. "So, I think he's a player that's going to add value to Kaizer Chiefs.

"He's got a lot of quality, he's technically comfortable, but you know, Chiefs want to play a different brand compared to what Stellenbosch were playing.

"So, a lot will be expected of him to be able to adapt, I think players like Keagan Dolly will compliment him. I think they [Chiefs] want to be competitive next year, six years without a trophy, eish! Forever is a long time hey?"

Kwinika, 28, captained Stellenbosch on a number of occasions and made 26 appearances for the Western Cape club.

The star, who started his career with the Glamour Boys in 2014, is the second player to sign a pre-contract with the Soweto giants after AmaZulu’s Siyethemba Sithebe did so in January.