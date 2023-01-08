Kwinika gives Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane another tough call

Amakhosi were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline against Sekhukhune United in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening

The dip in form suffered by Kaizer Chiefs central defender Zitha Kwinika is one of several problems facing Arthur Zwane, the Glamour Boys tactician.

While Chiefs had numerous attempts on goal, the visiting side were largely starved of chances, only for a mistake from Kwinika – who clumsily gave away possession - allowing Vusimuzi Mncube to net the winner.

Zwane now faces a tough question as to whether to drop former Stellenbosch FC captain and Amakhosi youth development product Kwinika - who has allowed more errors to creep into his game and has at times looked shaky.

To be fair to the 29-year-old, on the balance of the season he's been good and therefore surely has built up some credit. At one point he was the rock on which the defensive foundation was being built.

To drop him now may only further erode his confidence, which would not be beneficial to either the player or the club over the longer term.

On the other hand, if Kwinika fails to put Saturday’s mistakes behind him quickly enough, it could lead to more costly moments in the upcoming busy fixture schedule.

It could also be argued that the likes of Njabulo Ncgobo, Siyabonga Ngezana and perhaps even forgotten man Erick Mathoho deserve a shot at redemption after having themselves been dropped and/ or lost form and confidence.

What Zwane would want to avoid is to keep chopping and changing his defence. A stable, unchanging defence is usually the foundation for any successful team and Chiefs are miles away from having that.

Whether it's mistakes in goal or in the centre of defence, too many Chiefs players have been guilty of calamitous errors in recent seasons.

It's almost ironic that one of their less high-profile signings, Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove, signed as a left-back, has become the Glamour Boys’ most reliable central defender.

It was also ironic to witness former Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso, looking for the most part far more composed than his ex-club-mates as he put in a solid performance in the heart of the Sekhukhune United defence as the skipper.

Next up for Amakhosi are two testing fixtures – first AmaZulu and then Mamelodi Sundowns.