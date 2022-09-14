Kwinika calls on Kaizer Chiefs to 'man up' to get results

The Amakhosi centre-back has poured out his heart regarding the team’s performances this term

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has demanded that his team pull up their socks amid enduring a difficult run in the Premier Soccer League race.

The Soweto giants have gone three games without winning in the league, in what has left them third from bottom.

Coach Arthur Zwane’s side have two points more than basement side Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs now prepare to host resurgent SuperSport United coached by their former coach Gavin Hunt on Saturday.

Kwinika has described the unpredictable nature of the game that awaits them as “a game of chess.”

“SuperSport is a very good team with the players they have, but I think it’s for us also now to knuckle down, soldier on, man up and get the result,” Kwinika told Chiefs' website.

“We need to start getting results. Black or blue, we just have to grind out results. Obviously, we are playing at home and it is something we spoke about as a team, that any team that comes to FNB must not come out on top so we are going to take it to them. We can’t afford to drop more points at this point in time.

“Those things [SuperSport’s better record over Chiefs in recent seasons] sometimes don’t really matter. Football is about how you prepare. We are preparing well. We know what they do and how they play so we are working on things.

“It’s a game of chess in a way, a game of mistakes and the less mistakes you make, the better your chances of winning the game and the more chances you get and convert, then you are definitely winning the game.”

Kwinika has admitted things have not been going the way they had planned but expresses confidence they will bounce back.

“It has been one of those roads, It’s not what we expected, but we are getting there,” Kwinika said.

“We are slowly getting together as a team and we’re hoping to improve our performances and get points to make the people happy again.”

While Amakhosi failed to win in their last game, a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants, it was a good personal outing for Kwinika who scored his first goal in Chiefs colours.

“Yes, true. It was a bittersweet moment,” the defender said.

“It could have been nicer, but I think everything works out for a reason. I think after the mistake, there was something in me that had to go rectify things, because obviously, you want to get points and results, so yes it was.”

Kwinika has conceded how it feels not being able to bring joy to their supporters and feels their position on the table is not reflective of how they are playing.

“We understand where they are and it pains us. You know, when you meet someone telling you, ‘I can’t sleep, whatever you are doing, I’m not happy’, it pains you because we know we are part of that journey,” he said.

“But I can promise the supporters that we understand where we are and understand what we need to do. This is our work. We are here to work, also for our families and obviously to represent the brand, because the badge is the main thing and we understand how big the badge is.

“This is not the true reflection of the log. Two wins and we’ll be on top. I think other teams have played eight games and while games in hand are not points, if we win those games we’re back on top where we belong and we promise them, this season we will make them smile.”