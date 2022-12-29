Kwinika believes Kaizer Chiefs are well-placed to challenge for PSL title with Golden Arrows clash looming

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika believes the team is on the right track in their bid to challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.

The 28-year-old feels Amakhosi can improve and reach the top spot

Kwinika believes Chiefs will beat Arrows if they stick to their game plan

The Naturena-based giants are hoping to end their eight-year trophy drought

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys will resume their 2022-23 campaign with an encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs are placed fourth on the league standings - two points behind second-placed Richards Bay and seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who also have a game in hand.

Kwinika, who has been the most used player by coach Arthur Zwane thus far this term, believes the team is looking good ahead of their match against Arrows and that they are well-placed to challenge for the PSL championship.

WHAT DID KWINIKA SAY?: “When you get halfway that’s how most people measure the progress from the start of the season and see how it might be at the end of the season," Kwinika told the club's official website.

"So, after our next two games we’ll reach 15 and we’ll look back and see how we have done things and how we can improve in order for us to reach the top.

"Currently, it’s good for us. We are not too far off the teams above us so I believe we are on the right track."

“[Arrows] are a good team. In the past few weeks we have been doing analysis on them. They have got confidence and, as with all teams when they play us, it is like a big fight,” he added.

“But, we are preparing for them because their advantages can also be their disadvantages. We are planning as a team to have a structure of how to approach the game, what to do and what not to do.

"I think if we execute our plan properly then it will definitely be a good 31st (New Year’s Eve).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will once again be under pressure to end their eight-year trophy drought having won their last major trophy in 2015 when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title.

The Soweto giants are coming into the game against Arrows undefeated in their last two league matches including a 1-0 win over their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on October 29.

Kwinika, who was part of Amakhosi's 2014-15 PSL championship-winning squad, and his teammates will view the Nedbank Cup as another opportunity to end the trophy drought.

The lucrative tournament is expected to start late next month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will be away to Arrows at 2010 World Cup semi-final venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A win for Chiefs will see Zwane's side climb up to the second spot on the league standings if other results go their way.