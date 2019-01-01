Kwadwo Asamoah reacts to Inter Milan victory over Brescia

The Ghanaian wing-back took to social media to express his feelings as the Nerazzurri claimed three points in Lombardy

Kwadwo Asamoah could not hide his delight after Milan claimed an important 2-1 win at Brescia in on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku gave the Nerazzurri a two-goal lead before an own goal from Milan Skriniar threatened to give the home team a lifeline.

Inter, however, held their nerve, as Asamoah returned to the starting XI having been rested at the weekend, playing 81 minutes before he was replaced by Cristian Biraghi.

"Three very important points away tonight,” the international posted on Instagram.

The three points were indeed vital as Inter are now back to the summit of the Serie A log, two points clear of , who play on Wednesday night.

Inter's next league commitment is an away tie to on Saturday.