Kwadwo Asamoah dropped for Inter Milan's trip to Bologna

The Ghanaian wing-back will not be part of the starting XI that takes on the Rossoblu this weekend

Milan coach Antonio Conte is set to keep Kwadwo Asamoah out of the starting XI against in the on Saturday, according to Corriere dello Sport .

The 30-year-old played for 81 minutes on Wednesday as the Nerazzurri claimed a precious 2-1 victory that kept them just a point behind league leaders .

Asamoah was directly replaced by Cristian Biraghi, and it is the 27-year-old who will be making the start this time.

Inter play seven games in the space of 21 days, and it's imperative that Conte keeps his squad as fresh and fit as possible for optimum performance and maintaining momentum.

Right after the tie Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, the Nerazzurri will make another trip to Signal Iduna Park to tackle in Group F of the next Tuesday.

The Italians had claimed their first European win of the season against the Germans in the reverse fixture, with Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva delivering the goods in the 2-0 victory.