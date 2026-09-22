Kuwait face a stern test when they take on Saudi Arabia at the Al-Inma Stadium in the opening round of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". There is plenty riding on it for the Kuwaitis, who want to prove a new era has truly begun under Portuguese coach Helio Sousa.

Sousa acknowledges the gulf in experience and resources between the two sides. Yet he insists Kuwait have not come to make up the numbers. The objective is to compete for the title and keep building a team capable of facing the strongest sides and winning.

His squad, the Portugal-born coach says, are in a positive mood ahead of the anticipated clash with Saudi Arabia. Preparations began early and are running to plan.

Sousa said during the pre-match press conference: "The general atmosphere is good, we began our preparation on 7 September, we played many warm-up matches, the camp was good, and everything is going well here in Jeddah. We are preparing in the best possible way for the opening clash. We are grateful for the hospitality and generosity we have received here, the training pitch is excellent, and all the facilities are excellent."

A long-term project to build a new team

Gulf 27 is only part of the picture. Sousa explained that his work with Kuwait extends to a larger project, one aimed at readying the team for what lies ahead, chief among it the Asian Cup.

He said: "We are building a team to compete in the next Asian Cup, and everything we do goes in that direction. We are always preparing to achieve victory in the next clash, and we do not know what will happen, but we work on the ideas and the tactics we want to apply."

He continued: "We will face strong opponents, and we want to be well prepared for what comes next. Playing against any team and on any pitch, this is the mentality we want and are preparing ourselves for."

Important steps have already been taken, Sousa believes. "We have developed a great deal, and we want to become stronger."

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The FIFA ranking does not concern me

Rankings do not move him. Sousa affirmed that Kuwait's world standing is no priority, and that the focus falls squarely on developing the team and grinding out wins.

The Kuwait manager said: "We are preparing to reach the top level, and when you watch the Kuwait national team last season and watch the current situation, you can see the development. We are still building."

He added: "I do not care about the position in the FIFA ranking or the superiority of the teams competing against us. We want to win, to develop, and to be the best version of ourselves every day, and that is what we are doing with the players. There are different styles of play, and this needs time, and we are doing it."

Kuwaiti football has endured a difficult stretch over recent years, Sousa noted, with the national team away from competition for a spell. His staff, he says, are now building a new identity and returning the team to the position it feels it deserves.

He said: "Kuwait went through some problems, having been absent from competition for years, and now we are working on a new identity and a new way to reach the place we deserve. The players are doing the best job, and we want to provide them with stability and comfort so that they grow and develop to produce better levels, and that is what we are working on."

On the clash with Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese coach said: "We will face Saudi Arabia, and they have a long and strong history in this tournament, and every team has different moments, and we want to be better in tomorrow's clash."

Sousa acknowledges the difference in experience

The gap in experience is plain, and Sousa said as much. Saudi Arabia and Iraq both carry the pedigree of a World Cup, which lends them a different standing on the international stage.

He said: "We know that our experience is different from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, who played in the World Cup, and this gives them a different standing because their experiences are different. But our national team is growing and developing, and we want to take faster steps, and we have a very good mentality, and we want the tournament to get under way so we can show everyone what we have reached."

Pressed on the Saudi weaknesses he hopes to exploit, Sousa kept his tactical cards close. He confirmed only that his side will go into the match hunting an edge over their opponent.

He said: "The Saudi team is very strong, and we want to show how we can make use of some of our qualities. We will talk with the players, and we want to obtain this superiority and advantage, and we can talk about that later."

Praise for the hosts followed. Sousa said: "In general, we cannot deny the strength of the Saudi national team, they have international experience, and they have a strong league that resembles the world's leagues, and that is a wonderful thing."

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Kuwait do not want to just take part

This is no mere warm-up. Sousa affirmed that Kuwait will not treat Gulf 27 as a preparation stage, stressing that his aim is to go toe to toe with every team in the tournament.

He said: "We do not want to arrive at the tournament just to take part, we want to compete with everyone. From my first day with the national team, we have been working on building a team that can beat any opponent."

Added challenges come with the venue. The clash unfolds on Saudi Arabia's home soil and in front of their fans, as Sousa acknowledged: "We will face a team playing on its own soil and among its fans and on a big occasion, and they have great momentum, and we must be ready for that."

Kuwait's history in the competition is unmatched. "We are the team that has won this tournament the most, and we have many challenges, and we must always develop," he said.

Sousa signed off with a nod to the past and a warning against complacency. The old glories are a source of pride, he said, but they do not mean the team has arrived. "We are in 2026, and we are proud of what we achieved in the past, but we have not yet reached the level we want, and the good thing is that we are heading in the better direction."

Al-Hajri recalls the 2022 World Cup surprise

Fahad Al-Hajri echoed his coach. The Kuwait player affirmed his team are looking forward to an outstanding tournament and thanked Saudi Arabia for the warm reception and hospitality.

Al-Hajri said during the press conference: "I offer my sincere thanks to the Kingdom for the good hospitality and appreciation, for from our first day in Jeddah we felt it, and this is not unusual for them, and we are anticipating a wonderful tournament by every measure."

His country's legacy in the Gulf Cup is one he holds dear. Al-Hajri stressed that the goal, every time out, is to compete for the title.

He said: "We have a great legacy in the Gulf tournament, and whenever we take part our goal is to win the title. We will play in a strong group, and Saudi Arabia and Iraq played in the World Cup, and the opening clash is difficult and important, and we are here to win the title."

One result told the story. Al-Hajri pointed to the difficulty of the first clash by recalling the surprise the Saudis pulled off against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

He said: "The first clash is always difficult, and what happened at the 2022 World Cup when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina is proof of that, and it made us happy."

Respect for Saudi football ran through his closing words. "The Saudi league is strong, and we hold great respect for them, and tomorrow we are capable of confronting the Saudi team and achieving victory."

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