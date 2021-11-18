Kuffour on Ghana penalty: 'There were two touches' by Bafana Bafana's De Reuck

Former Ghana defender Samuel Kuffour feels it was a correct call for his ex-team to be awarded the penalty which sank Bafana Bafana in Sunday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The penalty, controversially awarded by referee Maguette Ndiaye, was converted by Andre Ayew in the 33rd minute to help Ghana win 1-0 and topple Bafana from the top of Group G.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck was adjudged to have fouled Leicester City's defender Daniel Armatey inside the box and Kuffour explains why it was the right call by Ndiaye.

“When the corner was given, the referee was giving a warning to the South African defender and Daniel Amartey,” Kuffour told Thomas Mlambo on Ultimate Sports Show as per iDiski Times.

“Because they were troubling each other, the referee when there was a question there, if you look at the video, he questioned them, and the incident came in. For me, I was super excited about the goal, even when I go back to the hotel, and I watch the replay. I can testify it was a penalty.

“For me, when I looked at the play-back, it was two touches. The one in front and the one behind him. When I look at the play-back then I can justify it was a penalty for me.”

Safa has since approached Fifa contesting the result of the game. Kuffour again insisted Ndiaye’s decision was correct.

“For me, it is a penalty, you may see from a different angle, you have your opinion about the whole situation,” said Kuffour.

“I have my opinion, the referee has his opinion, the people of Ghana have their opinion and the people of South Africa have their opinion. So for me, in my view, you see, we call something like that a contact force even if it is a slightest thing, you could see from out there.”

It is yet to be seen what Fifa will decide after Safa’s complaint.