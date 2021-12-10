Kudus: Former Ghana winger Kingston rues Ajax star’s injury predicament

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has bemoaned the bad fortune of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus, who is out on the sidelines with a rib injury.





The 21-year-old playmaker has suffered a series of injury setbacks since sealing a transfer to the Dutch giants in the summer of last year.





His most recent issue came while on international duty as Ghana faced South Africa in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last month.





“It [recovery] is all about your mind, it is about mental toughness, and it can be frustrating [having these injuries] sometimes,” Kingston said on Citi TV.





“I have spent time with him and I know he will be frustrated with the injuries but again, he is with the right club that can help him stay longer on the pitch.





“He needs to trust the process, but I understand it can be difficult sometimes. It is sad to see Kudus go through this, Ghana needs him, and he is a key player for us.





“But he is in a good professional environment, and he knows what to do. It is dark days, but I know he can bounce back strongly.”





Against South Africa, Kudus was substituted as early as the 13th minute, dealing Ghana a blow in what was a must-win fixture for the Black Stars.





The setback came only two months after he returned from an injury sustained while in club action for Ajax.





“It is a serious injury that will take a while. I don’t know if he will be able to get into action this calendar year,” frustrated Ajax coach Erik ten Hag recently said about the Ghanaian’s latest injury.





“It is very annoying that he was injured again.





“He had just been fit for a while and has played a number of games. He played a very good role against Borussia Dortmund. It’s extremely disappointing, especially for him.





“He is deeply disappointed that it will happen to him again. We’ll have to pull him out and he’ll have to lift himself up again.”





The attacker’s multiple spells have restricted him to only five Eredivisie appearances so far this season.





Last term, he had a limited 17 outings for the Lancers, similarly owing to his multiple injury situations.





As things stand, it is unclear if Kudus will make a return in time to join Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.