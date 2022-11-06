Kudus fails to shine, no clean sheet for Bassey as Ajax suffer PSV defeat

Mohammed Kudus and Calvin Bassey failed to inspire Ajax as they suffered a 2-1 Eredivisie defeat against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Kudus was handed a start after coming off the bench in last league fixture

He was handed midfield role with Brobbey starting upfront

Ajax have now suffered two Eredivisie defeats

WHAT HAPPENED? In the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena, PSV took the lead in the 23rd minute when Cody Gakpo delivered a cross into the box and it found Luuk de Jong, who latched onto it before placing the ball past an advancing Remko Pasveer.

PSV doubled their lead in the 50th minute when Erick Gutierrez powered home a rebound after Pasveer had saved an effort from Joey Veerman.

Ajax pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute when Lorenzo Lucca made a good run to meet a cross in the danger zone before applying a fantastic finish.

HOW DID KUDUS TURN UP? After coming off the bench in the last Eredivisie fixture against RKC Waalwijk which Ajax won 4-1, the Black Star was handed a start against PSV. He started in the midfield with Steven Bergwijn, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey playing ahead of him.

Kudus had a very silent display in the opening stages until the 40th minute when he got a golden chance to score. A ball from Brobbey was punched back into play by Walter Benítez, but Kudus failed to score with the goalpost at his mercy.

In total, he managed three shots on target, two dribbles, made one tackle, one interception, created 24 passes before he was substituted in the 81st minute for Davy Klaassen.

WHAT WAS BASSEY'S CONTRIBUTION: The Super Eagle started in the defence again alongside Jorge Sanchez, Jurrien Timber and Devyne Rensch but they failed to keep yet another clean sheet in the top-flight. Bassey, who joined Ajax from Rangers, made zero key passes and had no shot on target.

WHAT ELSE? Ghana prospect Brobbey had a great chance to make it 1-1 for the Sons of the Gods in the 40th minute but after reacting well to meet a cross from a free-kick, he headed the ball over the bar.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Kudus and Bassey will hope to keep their starting roles when Ajax take on Vitesse in a league fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. The defeat left Ajax second on the 18-team table with 28 points from 12 matches.