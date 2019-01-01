Kuching determined to remain in the black following promotion

Having won promotion to Malaysia's second tier, Kuching FA are determined to not spend lavishly ahead of their new life in the Premier League.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having won promotion to Malaysia's second tier, Kuching FA are determined to not spend lavishly ahead of their new life in the Premier League.

Last Saturday, the M3 runners-up won promotion after defeating Premier League second bottom finishers and fellow Kuching, Sarawak-based outfit, Sarawak 3-1 in the play-off match.

Club president Fazruddin Abdul Rahman is aware of the financial challenges that they are set to face in 2020, and is willing to make the necessary cuts to ensure that they remain solvent.

"One of our biggest financial commitments next year is towards transportation, as well as the wage bill, as we step into the next phase.

"We will also inform the players that we will sign that our finances are limited. If they are not interested in signing with us or if they ask for bigger remunerations, we will have to sign other players instead.

"A meeting with MFL (competitions organiser Malaysian Football League) will also be organised whereby they will consult us on financial planning, because I want to ensure that Kuching can win matches while remaining in the black at the same time," said Fazruddin in an interview with MFL.

M3 champions Kelantan United meanwhile won automatic promotion, as the bottom-placed second tier finishers Perlis were expelled just a few weeks into the 2019 season due to financial issues.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!