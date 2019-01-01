Kuantan Soccerkids FC A claim 4th consecutive AJFC Malaysia League East Coast title

Kuantan Soccerkids FC A left it late to win their fourth consecutive Allianz Junior Football Camp Malaysia League East Coast title with a 1-0 win over Tunas Lagenda over the weekend at Stadium UIA, Kuantan.

The winner was scored by Man-of-the-Match Muhammad Syaahir five minutes from time. Incidentally, Syaahir also emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with 13 goals. In the earlier third and fourth match playoff, two first half goals by Mohamad Amir Eimran led his team, Royal Ashburn FC to third place against Sanas FC. Royal Ashburn FC also took home the Fair Play award.