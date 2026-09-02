Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya determined to bounce back after Orlando Pirates mauling – ‘I think the boys must trust the process’

The transition to the Betway Premiership has proven to be a baptism of fire for newly-promoted Kruger United, who find themselves reeling after a comprehensive 4-0 loss to Orlando Pirates4-0 loss to Orlando Pirates the start of the campaign, leaving the club in a precarious position as they search for their first victory at the highest level of South African football.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Mongoya emphasised the importance of staying the course despite the lopsided scoreline against the Buccaneers. He urged all stakeholders at the club to remain patient while the team adapts to the tactical nuances of the Premiership.

“Yes, I think the boys must trust the process, technical staff must never doubt, hopefully the management will also stick to what we’re trying to do because there’s progress from our game one to where we are now,” he said.

Mongoya has set a specific timeline for when he expects Kruger United to reach their full potential.

"I think second round [of the season] is going to be very difficult to beat Kruger.”

“I think very, very I can promise game number eight, ten we will turn around things because we just need one victory, for me you look at the numbers at halftime you above 60-something percent with the ball possession, you’ve got more than four chances created versus a team like that and they get only two chances,” Mongoya explained.

“For me, it’s the unfortunate part where we need to learn in this league you need to be very decisive with the little chances that you get," he added.

Kruger United will be on the road in their next PSL meeting, when they face off against TS Galaxy on September 13, and finish off their ahead of the international break by welcoming Stellenbosch on September 19.