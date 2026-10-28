Kroos laments Vinícius's absence from the Clásico and gives his opinion on the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos gave his opinion on his former club's recent Clasico victory over Barcelona, and on what gives the Whites the edge in the big encounters, before moving on to another no less important matter, the Ballon d'Or race that ended with Harry Kane being crowned ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Talking on the podcast EINFACH MAL LUPPEN alongside his brother Felix, the former Germany star praised José Mourinho's work in steering Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. For Kroos, the Portuguese coach is one of the main reasons for the shift in how Madrid have looked in recent meetings against their traditional rivals.





Barcelona had imposed their superiority in the last six or seven games between the sides, Kroos said, and that history had tilted expectations towards more Madrid suffering heading into the match, especially given how many goals they had shipped in those games.

This time, though, Real appeared with far greater courage, both on and off the ball. Kroos praised their organisation and the pressure they piled on Barcelona's players, which forced the likes of Pedri and Raphinha into unaccustomed errors.

Madrid also won many of the one-on-one duels, he added, and exploited Barcelona's problems whenever the Catalans failed to impose their usual control on the game.

Mbappe and Vinicius: a priceless treasure

Turning to Real Madrid's attacking abilities, Kroos lamented Vinicius Junior's absence from the Clasico. The gaps left behind by João Cancelo, he explained, would have given the Brazilian chances to hurt Barcelona through his pace and his knack for exploiting space.

He also defended the value of Mbappe and Vinicius to the team. Players with that kind of pace, Kroos reckoned, are a treasure and a genuine gift for the midfielders.

The pair are three steps ahead of defenders, he explained, which turns a pass into space into an exceptional weapon. He also pointed to the good understanding between Arda Güler and Mbappe.

For all his praise of Real Madrid, Kroos did not ignore Barcelona's footballing superiority. He still sees the Catalans as better at possession and controlling matches, yet they suffer when their press fails to win the ball back and they are forced to defend.

Kroos reveals his opinion on the Ballon d'Or result

Away from the Clasico, Kroos set out his stance on Harry Kane winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He called the race open to an unprecedented degree, down to how close the candidates were and the major impact of the World Cup on the winner's identity.

The global tournament carried exceptional weight in the voting, the German explained. Judged on the season alone, Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would have been his choice, as the best player in the best team in Europe, a nod to Paris Saint-Germain's achievements.

Kvaratskhelia finished sixth in the final standings after driving his side to a historic treble. Georgia's failure to qualify for the World Cup, in Kroos's view, dented his chances.

Mbappe, the former Real Madrid player went on, would not have cracked the top five without his World Cup involvement. Yamal, too, would have struggled to make the top five had Spain not been crowned world champions.

Kane won without a campaign: an indirect message to Mbappe

His most striking point came on the difference between Kane and the rest. The England striker, Kroos noted, was the only candidate who did not launch a campaign to win the Ballon d'Or.

That stance carries weight given the controversy around Mbappe before the ceremony, after the Frenchman spoke publicly about his ambition to win the award and waded into media debates about whether he deserved it.

Kane, by contrast, settled the race with 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-2026 season. He drove Bayern Munich to the domestic treble and the semi-finals of the Champions League.



