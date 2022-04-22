Krol: Orlando Pirates' treble-winning coach open to coaching arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Ruud Krol says he is open to the idea of taking charge of the Buccaneers' arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.



The Amakhosi coaching job is currently vacant after the club parted ways with English mentor Stuart Baxter on Thursday and Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are now in charge of the first team on an interim basis until the end of the season.



Krol made history by becoming the first coach to win a domestic treble in the PSL era as he guided Pirates to the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and PSL triumphs in the 2010/11 season.



The former Netherlands international, who has remained jobless since he left Kuwaiti Premier League giants Kuwait in 2020, explained what he would do if he was appointed Chiefs coach having built a formidable Bucs side during his time with the club.



“I’ve no problem with that [joining Pirates rivals], I like yellow. I like yellow, yellow is one of my favourites, not a problem,” Krol told iDiski Times.



“I like to build and I like to watch other players [grow]. That I did at Pirates also. I saw Rooi [Mahamutsa], for example, he was playing in the third division and I told Pirates that’s a player that I like.



“He was a right-back and then became a central defender, he is still playing, I think. Sometimes I still have contact with him. I have many players who I know were happy when they were working with me," the former Napoli and Ajax Amsterdam star continued.



“The only problem was that I couldn’t play everybody, you can only put 11 players in the team.



"But you can only win championships with the whole squad, even the player who plays five minutes can be very important to win something – that’s what a lot of people don’t understand.”



Regarded by some as one of the greatest defenders of all time, Krol has proved to be a winner as a coach having won trophies in South Africa, France, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco as well as Kuwait.



He ended Pirates' eight-year wait for a league title when they clinched the 2010/11 PSL championship.