Kristine Lilly: Introducing USWNT legend & Heineken All-Invitational captain

Kristine Lilly, who will be taking part in Heineken’s All-Invitational in South Africa, deserves to be considered among the greatest players in women’s football history…and not just because she’s the most capped player, male or female, to ever play the game.

She achieved remarkable things during her playing career—notably with the United States Women’s National Team—and is set to embark on another great challenge after being named as one of the team captains in the upcoming Heineken All-Invitational Exhibition match.



Kristine Lilly: Who is USWNT icon?

The United States women’s national soccer team are the most successful side in the history of the women’s game, having won four World Cups between 1991 and 2019, as well as four Olympic gold medals during a 16-year period.

Of those eight remarkable triumphs – the victories that built the USWNT’s reputation – Lilly was present for four, winning two World Cups and two gold medals between 1991 and 2004.

Her presence during some of the team’s finest hours – as they established themselves as the top women’s outfit in the world – has ensured that she’s one of the most recognisable and admired figures in the women’s game.

The 50-year-old spent three years with North Carolina Tar Heels women’s soccer team, during her time at the University of North Carolina, and dominated the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship during her student years.

In 1994, she moved to Swedish side Tyreso FF, and spent the rest of her career playing between the States – including two stints with Boston Breakers – and Scandinavia.



Kristine Lilly: Why is she a pioneer?

Not only was Lilly an excellent talent and massively successful player during her career, but she was also a pioneer as well.

She was present when the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA) was formed as the first professional soccer league for women in the world, taking her place in the new venture only a year after winning a first silver medal at the Olympics.

She was part of the formation of the Breakers – notably as they finished first in the regular season in 2003 – and captained the club during their maiden campaign.

Indeed, did any player truly excel during those first few seasons of the WUSA before the venture was curtailed in 2003?

With an astonishing 354 international caps – yes, you read that correctly – she holds the record as the most capped male or female player in the history of the game.





Getty



Kristine Lilly’s latest challenge: Heineken All-Invitational

The Heineken All-Invitational Exhibition match is a one-of-a-kind 5-a-side football match that will bring together some of the genuine legends of the game.

Lilly will be captaining one of the team teams, facing off against an opposition team, skippered by Tottenham Hotspur and Morocco forward Rosella Ayane.

The exhibition bout will take place at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg on May 14, as some of football’s biggest names – including international stars, male and female – compete in this unique showdown.

For Heineken, the event is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the diversity that exists in football – both on the field and among supporters – and to challenge pre-conceived notions about the sport having a male-dominated fanbase.

Supporters keen to watch the event, but unable to attend the venue live in Johannesburg will be able to watch the clash on SuperSport, SuperSport’s Showmax Pro, or streamed live via Facebook.

Article continues below

This one-off event is sure to be a must-watch sporting spectacle.