KRC Gent attacker Onuachu explains why Belgian Golden Boot is not his priority

KRC Genk attacker Paul Onuachu insists his eyes are not on winning the Belgian Jupiler League Golden Boot but to help his team finish in a good position by the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Nigeria international has scored 16 goals for the team in the 25 matches played, providing two assists in the process. Current leaders Royale Union SG forward Deniz Undav and Antwerp's Michael Frey have scored 20 goals each, but the Super Eagle has a chance of winning the individual prize.

However, the 27-year-old has underlined that is not his objective at the moment considering his team is placed eighth on the table.

"To be honest, I am not working on [winning the Golden Boot]," Onuachu told Het Belang Limburg.

"Currently, I am happy with the number of goals that I have already managed to score. Well, scoring 16 goals is not bad, considering the fact that we are in eight in the log. I am happy with that.

"Currently, my target is to score week in week out and help the team to get vital and necessary points. We will see how many goals I will get."

The team has so far played 29 games, winning 13, drawing five and losing 11 matches, scoring 56 goals in the process and conceding 41 and as a result they have collected 44 points.

With five matches remaining for them to complete their campaign, they still have a chance to qualify for a European competition next season as well.

"This season is not done yet, it is far from over," he continued.

The Play-Offs 2 will also be tough from what I am seeing. We will not underestimate our competitors but we are in a good flow and we will continue giving our best."

The next assignment for Gent will be an away trip to Cercle Brugge KSV, who are ninth on the table with 39 points from 29 matches as well.