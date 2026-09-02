Krabbendam have big news about Hadj Moussa’s future at Feyenoord

Anis Hadj Moussa is not leaving Feyenoord. Club watcher Martijn Krabbendam said as much on Wednesday on the Transfer Deadline Show of Voetbal International. Journalist Santi Aouna had earlier reported that Al-Ittihad had made a bid of €30 million for the forward.

After checking with Feyenoord, Krabbendam insisted a transfer 'is not going to happen' in the current circumstances. "No, no, Hadj Moussa is not leaving. I checked with Feyenoord. There is no question of that. I asked the people inside Feyenoord and they said: just check the source. It is not going to happen."

Earlier in the window, Al-Ahli offered thirty million, but Hadj Moussa himself did not want to go there, according to Krabbendam. "Al-Ahli came in at the start of the window with thirty million, but Hadj Moussa himself did not want to go there. That did not go through. Selling your only real difference-maker on the final evening, Feyenoord are not going to do that," said the Feyenoord watcher, certain that the attacker will stay at Feyenoord.

He also pointed to Feyenoord's earlier sale of Ayase Ueda, arguing the club cannot afford to lose Hadj Moussa as well. "You have already shown your top scorer the door. Would you even continue with the season then? I checked with Feyenoord. If it does happen: don't shoot the messenger. Then they lied to me. But they won't do that."

With the window about to close, Krabbendam does not expect Feyenoord to sanction a major sale. "It is simply too late. Feyenoord are already struggling to bring in a left winger now. I just do not believe it. They are already taking a step back now. The news, really, is that nothing else is coming in at Feyenoord tonight."

Dutch clubs can buy players until Wednesday 23:59. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League, such as Al-Ittihad, can add players to their squad until 6 September. That means the Saudi club could still return for the winger.

In recent months, Hadj Moussa has been linked with various clubs. Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Sporting Portugal were among those mentioned, but no deal was completed.

His Feyenoord contract runs until mid-2030. Transfermarkt currently values Hadj Moussa at €23 million.