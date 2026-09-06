Kraay astonished after seeing footage of Ter Stegen during Ajax v PSV

Hans Kraay junior could hardly believe what he was watching at Ajax on Sunday in Goedemorgen Eredivisie. The Eredivisie watcher was stunned by how slowly the home side played after the break, just when PSV had gone 1-2 up.

"Ajax played quite a good first half. It was a wonderful match. At one point PSV had it reasonably under control. And between the 70th and 80th minute Ajax did not get off their own half with the ball," the astonished Kraay begins his analysis of Ajax v PSV.

"They are 1-2 down. And they are taking their time as if they are 3-0 up," the analyst concludes on seeing footage of Ajax players patiently passing the ball to each other in their own half.

Then Kraay turns to Ajax coach Míchel with some free advice: "Why don't you just loft a ball forward once? I know Leonardo isn't 3.12 metres tall, but surely you could also go forward once? Then you would quickly be near the opposition goal."

"But I get the idea Ter Stegen is perfectly happy with it all. He just wandered around for ten minutes like that," Kraay sighs as he watches the Ajax goalkeeper taking his time over restarts.

"I really found it unbelievable," Kraay repeats once again. "I think it is a delight that Ter Stegen is playing here. But I get the idea he did not know Ajax were 1-2 behind. Just look at this."

Even so, Kraay enjoyed the Eredivisie cracker at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Saturday. "For an hour, I thought it was a real top match."