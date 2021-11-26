Former Ghana defender Dan Quaye has encouraged national team officials to bolster the current squad with more experienced players, mentioning Hertha Berlin attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng among his ideal candidates.

The Black Stars are one of 10 teams to have reached the third and final phase of the Africa zone qualifiers after beating South Africa to top Group G.

The play-offs are set for March next year, but the West Africans are yet to know their showdown opponents as the phase draw is still outstanding.

“The playoffs will not be easy because the remaining teams are difficult. Truth be told, our performance in the Group stage was low and we only pray to get a good draw. The coach must sharpen the team before the play-offs,” Quaye, a member of Ghana’s team at the 2006 World Cup, told Aben FM.

“I believe this is the time the team needs experienced players. I will be happy if the coach invites Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Frank Acheampong and Kevin-Prince Boateng back into the team. I want their inclusion because they have tasted the qualifiers before and will not struggle.

“It’s seems we are joking because depending solely on the young ones won’t help us. African football is different from that of Europe, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a fantastic player and doing good in France but he has not been able to fit in well with the Black Stars because African football is more aggressive as compared to European game.

“At the moment we need more experienced players to be able to qualify.”

Boateng last turned out for Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

At the global showpiece seven years ago, the Germany-born was sent home from camp on the day of the Black Stars’ last group game against Portugal for “verbally insulting” coach James Kwasi Appiah.

He has since been put on indefinite suspension from the national team and asked to publicly apologise for his actions before being considered for a possible return, an apology about which he has been adamant.

Born to a Ghanaian father and German mother in Berlin, the 34-year-old switched international allegiance to feature for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.