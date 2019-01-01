Kovac fumes after Bayern horror show: 'What do you want to know? We got a red card and we lost.'

The under-pressure head coach knows his job is under threat after a poor run of results, but was defiant in a post match media session

Niko Kovac gave a spiky press conference after his team went down to a shocking 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in which his team played more than 80 minutes with ten men.

The loss leaves the Bavarians in fourth place in the table, having won just once in their last four league matches.

Jerome Boateng was sent off in the tenth minute of the game with Frankfurt and while Kovac acknowledged that the defender’s dismissal was destabilising he still thought his men should have won.

“What do you want to know? We got a red card and lost," he snapped.

"We got a red card and if you play with ten players for 80 minutes, it will be difficult in Frankfurt.

“Other teams have already found this out. It wasn’t easy today.

“But you cannot lose even with a man less, this is disappointing and annoying. "

Pressure was already mounting on the 48-year-old Kovac after Bayern’s disappointing start to the season.

The club have backed him, but he still faced questions about his future in his meeting with the media, which drew waspish responses.

“How should I know about [my future],” he said, “you probably know better, I cannot say anything about that.

“My feelings are not important, those who decide must be asked.”

Kocac is aware of the criticism that dogs him, but said he’s not going to give in to it.

Despite his determination to persevere, he said he’s not too naive to understand that his position is under threat.

"I haven’t given up before and I am not going to give up now,” he added.

“Someone once said to me, 'When it comes to such a situation, you must not get restless'.

“I go to the bus sad and disappointed and I know the business; I'm not starry-eyed

“But I will not give up.”

Bayern face Olympiacos at home in the in midweek, before are the visitors to the Allianz Arena next weekend.

Dortmund are two places, but just one point ahead of Bayern in the table, which is congested at the top end.

There are eight clubs within five points of leaders after Saturday’s fixtures.