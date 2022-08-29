Koulibaly: Tuchel makes selection decision on Chelsea defender ahead of Southampton

The Senegal captain is set to feature for the Blues after missing the weekend's win against Leicester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his centre-back will walk straight into the first team in the Premier League game against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday after serving his ban.

The Senegal captain was sent off for two bookable offences in the 3-0 loss at Leeds United on August 21 in the English top-tier game. He has since missed the Blues' 2-1 win against Leicester City last weekend.

The German tactician has lauded the Lion of Teranga and is optimistic he can influence his team to win and reduce the gap between them and table toppers Arsenal.

"He [Koulibaly] will play at Southampton, he will be on the pitch; he is a massive player for us," Tuchel told the club's website.

"I already see him emerging as a leader. He is a fantastic player, with a fantastic personality, and I am so happy with what I see, how he behaves, and how he trains.

"I see a lot of quality and everything that is needed to be a leading figure at Chelsea."

In the game against the Foxes, Conor Gallagher was sent off which has limited Tuchel's options in midfield. N'Golo Kante is injured and Mateo Kovacic has just returned from injury.

"It [the midfield] is the area where normally I would love to have a headache who plays and who is on the bench. I thought we could have five players who could all play for us, and have on top Carney as an option as a young player," the former PSG manager continued.

"The headache before the season was 'do we have too many players there?' It comes to the fifth game and we have only two left with experience in this position and Kova from the bench."

At the moment he is not ready to play full matches at the Premier League level. He has only had one week of training after his injury.

"It is a strange situation and one we don’t like. It’s like this and we will have something to think about – or maybe not because it’s so obvious who we have left!"

Chelsea are currently on seven points from four matches, five less than the Gunners.