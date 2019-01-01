Koulibaly apologises to visiting Napoli fans after AC Milan stalemate
Kalidou Koulibaly feels sorry for travelling Napoli fans after their 0-0 stalemate with AC Milan at the Siro in Saturday’s Italian Serie A game.
The defender returned to the side after serving a two-match ban following a red card he was shown in their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.
He made his 19th league appearance in the encounter and was in his usual brilliant form to help Carlo Ancelotti’s men keep a clean sheet.
However, the Parthenopeans were not clinical enough to break the deadlock and failed to increase their three-game winning run, despite several goalscoring chances created.
And the Senegal international has apologised to their supporters for their failure to secure a win.
“[We] created many opportunities but we did not convert any to goal. Sorry to go home without the three points,” Koulibaly tweeted.
Create tante occasioni e bravi a non subire gol. Volevamo la vittoria. Dispiace tornare a casa senza i tre punti.— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) January 26, 2019
Despite the draw, Napoli
They will hope to do better when they face Milan in Tuesday's Coppa Italia fixture.