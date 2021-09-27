Kouka ends Super Lig wait as Konyaspor hold Kasimpasa

Following his effort against the Apaches, the Egypt international has now scored his maiden goal in the Turkish top-flight

Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ scored his first Super Lig goal as Konyaspor played out a 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa in Monday’s Turkish elite division fixture.

Fuelled by his ambition of having a new challenge, the 28-year-old was shipped to Konya Buyuksehir Stadium from Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos on loan.

Nonetheless, he had to wait until his fourth league game before ending his wait to find the back of the net for the Anatolian Eagle.

Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, Konyaspor travelled to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium with the aspirations of continuing their fine start against the Apaches, who have lost three matches in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

It took them just 18 minutes to take the lead as Kouka drilled the ball past goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran, having been set up by Kosovan midfielder Zymer Bytyqi.

Three minutes later, they doubled their advantage through Serdar Gurler, who benefitted from a good attacking move by captain Abdulkerim Bardakci.

That goal proved to be a reality check for the hosts who attacked in their numbers in a bid to rescue the situation.

Sparta Prague loanee Michal Travnik reduced the deficit for Şenol Can’s men in the 29th minute as he was set up by Umut Bozok.

As expected, Kasimpasa restored parity three minutes after the hour mark courtesy of Bozok, who fired past Ibrahim Sehic from the penalty mark.

Both teams had numerous opportunities to seal the win, however, they paid dearly for their profligacy in front of goal.

Kouka was substituted for Sokol Cikalleshi in the 61st minute, while Congolese forward Paul-Jose M'Poku was introduced as a replacement for Soner Dikmen in the 71st minute.

Article continues below

For Kasimpasa, Morocco international Nabil Dirar played no part in the game as he is still nursing an injury.

With this draw, Konyaspor are sixth on the Super Lig log having accrued 13 points from seven matches. They would be aiming to continue their fine run when they host Alanyaspor in their next outing on October 2.

The Apaches occupy the 16th spot with just six points from the same number of matches. They are guests of Fenerbahce on October 3.