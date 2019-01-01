Kouadja: Former Cape Town City defender linked with Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old is said to be undergoing a trial under the watchful eye of Rhulani Mokwena at the Sea Robbers

Defender Kouassi Kouadja is reportedly trying his luck at in an attempt to return to competitive football.

The Ivorian centre-back was on the books of until recently but a knee injury hampered his progress towards the end of last season.

Cape Town City then exhausted their foreign quota for the current campaign while Kouadja was still on the road to recovery, meaning the player is currently not registered with the .

According to FarPost, the defender has resurfaced at the Buccaneers and he would hope to impress and possibly earn a deal when the mid-season transfer window opens in January.

What is unclear at this stage, however, is whether or not Kouadja has been released by the Mother City club.

As things stand, the Citizens have goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh and Chris David, who are both from the while they also have Roland Pustche, Edmilson Dove and Giannis Potouridis to complete their foreign quota.

Meanwhile, Pirates can still afford to sign one more foreign international when the transfer window opens.

Rhulani Mokwena has goalkeeper Joris Delle, who arrived from at the start of the season alongside Zambian attacker Austin Muwowo.

The pair joined Zambia international duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, who were both with the club last season.

Gabadinho Mhango is a Malawian but he was registered as a local as he was granted South African citizenship having been in the country for over five years.

Reports previously suggested that Pirates were looking for a centre-back to strengthen their defence this season after parting ways with Brazilian defender Marcelo Caio at the start of the season.

The Sea Robbers have struggled defensively this season as they have already conceded 16 goals in 11 league games - the second-highest number of goals conceded by a PSL team after Cape Town City (20).