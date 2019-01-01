Kotei: I'm not at Kaizer Chiefs to take Katsande's place

The Ghanaian midfielder says his main focus is to help Amakhosi win trophies and not necessarily take Katsande's place in the team

New midfielder James Kotei has explained he wants to help the club regain their Cup pedigree.

Kotei added he is not looking to take Willard Katsande’s place in the team after the Ghanaian was unveiled by the Soweto giants this week.

“Katsande is the only foreign player that has spent so many seasons at Chiefs and he plays well,” said Kotei to the media.

“I am not here to take his place in the team but I will work with him to help Chiefs win trophies. We need to work together as a unit so that we fulfil our dream of winning trophies,” added the 25-year-old.

With the Soweto giants having gone four seasons without silverware, Kotei has raised his hand to help end the trophy drought.

“I am not happy that a club like Chiefs has not won a trophy in four seasons and there’s nobody that is happy with that here,” he continued.

“I want to tell the supporters that there are good things coming our way. We will be happy this season,” he promised.

Although he is not included in the starting eleven to face in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, the former Simba Sports Club star added he is familiar with derbies.

“I played in the Derby when we faced Young Africans in . When the first whistle goes off, you forget about friendship,” he stated.

“Even if it’s your brother on the other side of the field you will need to kick him because nobody wants to lose the match,” explained the midfielder.

“There’s no brother or sister in a war. It’s a war because we are a big team and the supporters want happiness. You cannot make your way into the field and have fun, you have to battle it out because it’s a war,” concluded Kotei.