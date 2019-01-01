Koscielny and Sokratis suffer injuries as Arsenal crisis worsens

The Gunners defense continues to thin as two key defenders left Friday's FA Cup clash early

Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos left Friday's FA Cup clash with Manchester United due to injury, further worsening Arsenal's defensive crisis.

Arsenal recently lost Hector Bellerin to injury as the fullback has been ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

On Friday, Koscielny was at the center of a collision with Romelu Lukaku, as the Manchester United forward's foot collided with the Frenchman's head.

Lukaku immediately signaled to the physio, ruling Koscielny out after a lengthy delay in play.

The incident came after Sokratis was also knocked out of the match after falling awkwardly on his ankle while competing for a ball against Jesse Lingard.

Sokratis was then replaced by Shkodran Mustafi in the 20th minute.

Bellerin's recent injury sees him join Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck on the club's long-term injury list.

Fortunately for Unai Emery, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is nearing a return from a fractured metatarsal.

Arsenal fell to the Red Devils 3-1 in Friday's FA Cup clash with Lingard, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez providing the goals for Manchester United.

Next up for Arsenal is a match against Cardiff at the Emirates on Tuesday before an away match against Manchester City next Sunday.