Al-Ahli fans have lit up "X", demanding their club sack Dutchman Marino Pusic, the first team's head coach, before the eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli host Al-Nassr on 20 November at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Ten days out from the game, supporters launched a hashtag entitled "Pusic's departure is our demand", urging the board to sack the Dutch coach as quickly as possible.

Criticism of Pusic has been fierce since he arrived at the Al-Inma Stadium. The heavy 1-6 defeat to Al-Shabab in the twelfth round of the Roshn League only sharpened the backlash against "Al-Raqi".

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Pusic took the Al-Ahli job last August, succeeding German Matthias Jaissle, who left suddenly to take charge of Newcastle United.

Since taking charge of the Jeddah side, the Dutchman has overseen 18 matches. He has 11 wins and two draws to his name, along with five defeats.

An Al-Ahli fan named Abdulrahman wrote: "I don't think there is a single Al-Ahli fan in the world who would disagree about Pusic's exit. His presence until now is the biggest question mark."

Abdulhamid Al-Amri weighed in too: "After driving out Al-Ahli's former coach Jaissle, which was the worst historic decision that resulted in his resignation, the worst coach was hired to coach Al-Ahli, champions of the two elite titles, Pusic."

He added: "I ask you now, is there anyone worse than this coach after his results with Al-Ahli? Is the decision to remove him the right one? Who is nominated as a replacement for him at Al-Ahli?"

Basel struck a similar note: "For the sake of Al-Ahli club and Saudi football, champions of the two elite titles deserve better, and keeping Pusic is nothing but a waste of time and a destruction of what remains of the season."

Walid kept the pressure on: "Al-Ahli's fans reject the coach, Al-Ahli's players reject the coach, all the programmes are astonished at the coach's continuation, media figures are demanding the coach be expelled, newspapers are criticising the coach's approach."

He concluded: "Only Al-Ahli's management is content with the coach's folly and failure and his holding of full authority until now. Save Al-Ahli from the meddlers."