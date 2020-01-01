Konqobe: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target moves to Ekenas IF

The two youngsters will be keen to help their new club secure promotion to the Finnish top flight league, Veikkausliiga

South African duo Ayabulela Konqobe and Darren Smith have both joined Finnish club Ekenas IF.

Defender-come-midfielder Konqobe has been on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Steenberg United in the current campaign.

While striker Smith was a free agent having parted ways with SuperSport United following a loan spell with Ubuntu Cape Town last season.

Ekenas, who are campaigning in the second tier of Finnish football, Ykkonen, have announced the signing of the two players, who are both 23-years-old.

Smith and Konqobe have both signed one-year deals with Raseborg-based club.

Konqobe was once regarded as one of the most promising young South African players and he has been linked with giants and in the past.

He underwent unsuccessful trials with Chiefs after his proposed move to Pirates failed to materialise two years ago.

The former under-20 captain is well-travelled having also turned out for Cape Town, SuperSport, Thanda Royal Zulu, FC and .

Smith is also a well-travelled player having played for Stellenbosch FC, Santos, Ubuntu, SuperSport and AmaZulu.

Ekenas confirmed the arrival of Konqobe and Smith on their official Facebook page: