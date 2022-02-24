Konco: Former Orlando Pirates defender joins Chippa United after Bloemfontein Celtic exit

Chippa United have announced the appointment of former Bloemfontein Celtic official Khumbulani Konco as their new chief operations officer.



The retired defender was previously employed by the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, who sold their PSL status to Royal AM at the end of last season having served as Siwelele's chief executive officer.



The CEO position at the Eastern Cape-based side was left vacant after the departure of Lukhanyo Mzinzi last month and the club has since brought in Konco as his replacement.



The Chilli Boys released the following statement confirming the former Orlando Pirates defender's arrival at the club:



“Khumbulani requires no introduction within the football fraternity,” a club statement read.



“Being a veteran of over 20 years with Bloemfontein Celtic where he rose through the ranks from player to CEO and furthermore established himself by later serving on the executive committee of the Premier Soccer League as its youngest member at the time.



“The Chairman of Chippa United expresses his best wishes for Khumbulani in this critical position and his desire is for the sterling work that he has displayed in the management of the first team’s affairs, development of young talent and brand promotion over the years to continue under his tenure with the Chilli Boys.



“Challenges are there with most clubs and for me, it is about the surroundings. Looking at where the club is at the moment, it is not an insurmountable mission to get out and I am looking forward to that challenge.



“I am also looking forward to working with my new colleagues as we will be striving to get this club to a respectable position at the end of this season and those to come.”



Chippa are currently placed 14th on the league standings - two points above the relegation zone and they will face Marumo Gallants on Saturday.