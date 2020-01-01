Komphela urges Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Zwane to unleash 'monster' in him

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor also spoke about Mshishi's devastating attacking partnership with Shalulile and Erasmus

coach Steve Komphela feels that in-form attacker Themba Zwane still has room for improvement.

This is despite Zwane's current form for Masandawana with the attacker sitting the at top of the 's goalscoring charts having impressively netted seven goals from seven matches.

Komphela has issued a challenge to the 31-year-old, who is the reigning PSL Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the season.

“The guy is immensely talented and I think he still operates within his comfort zone," Komphela told the media.

"He needs to go to a higher level of discomfort so that he can stretch his potential‚ he will be a monster."

Nicknamed Mshishi, Zwane was recently named PSL Player of the Month for October/November 2020 as a reward for his excellent displays for reigning league champions, Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana international was in electrifying form on Tuesday night as he provided an assist, before sealing Sundowns' 2-0 win over TS Galaxy with a late goal.

“Zwane is a player who plays effortlessly and he is capable of doing as he wishes with the ball. When he comes across people who trust him and who have confidence in him‚ this will only get better," Komphela continued.

"Look at the goal he scored against TS Galaxy‚ the manner in which he picked up a spot and lifted the ball and hit the back of the net‚ tells you that this guy is playing without stress.

“He is composed‚ he is comfortable and he is happy."

Zwane has formed a great partnership with fellow attackers Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus at Masandawana with the trio having netted 13 league goals between them this term.

"We only hope and wish that he stays like that and gets even better‚ but if you were to ask me‚ I still see in Mshishi room for improvement in terms of what he can do," Komphela added.

"Everything comes from training but above all, we were assisted by the fact that as soon as we sent through Kermit Erasmus‚ Shalulile and Zwane immediately clicked and at the back of that click it boosts confidence.”

Sundowns are set to take on Lamontville in a league match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.