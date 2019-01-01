Komphela urges Golden Arrows midfielder Sibiya to be consistent ahead of KZN Derby

The Abafana Bes'thende tactician has urged Sibiya to up the ante in order to realise his full potential

Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela says he is not getting 100 percent out of gifted midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya.

Much was expected from the 24-year-old player when he scooped the Nedbank Cup Young Player of the Tournament accolade during the 2016/17 awards ceremony.

However, Sibiya, who was then included in the Bafana Bafana squad which participated at the 2017 in Moruleng, North West, has been inconsistent since winning the accolade.

“I’m just happy with uSulu Sibiya but he needs to be consistent,” Komphela told IOL.

“My only challenge with a youthful team is that they must perform consistently. Sibiya can’t show us his brilliance at training and give you 30 minutes in a game situation and the rest of the 60 minutes you are searching for him."

Sibiya's exploits for Abafana Bes'thende attracted interest from one of the biggest clubs in the country, in 2017, but a move to the Tshwane giants never materialised.

The dribbling wizard has been in and out of the Arrows starting line-up as he competes with the likes of Danny Venter, Lindokuhle Mtshali and Siphamandla Sabelo.

“We want them to be consistent because he is a hell of a good player. He’s got talent, he can hit the ball and he can play on the left, inside and score," he added.

"There’s the goal he scored when I was at at FNB Stadium. It was a similar goal with the one he recently scored against (where he curled it into the far post and it rattled the net).

Article continues below

The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach believes Sibiya can score more goals if he becomes a consistent performer for Abafana Bes'thende.

“I need more of these top goals that he normally scores. It is his trademark when he cuts inside and hits a rocket but he must be consistent. I’m happy for him," he concluded.

Arrows' next PSL match is against FC in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby on Saturday, September 14.