'No ounce of truth that Komphela is coming to Orlando Pirates' - Mbele

The experienced tactician has been consistently linked with a move to Bucs ahead of the new campaign, but the club played down such suggestions

Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates have ended their interest in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela "at the moment".

The tactician has been linked with a move to Bucs to replace the under-fire Josef Zinnbauer, who has been under pressure from fans to resign after last season's inconsistencies. \

However, the nine-time league champions have now come clean on their stance regarding the Matsatsantsa senior coach.

"Why has coach Steve [Komphela] been linked to Pirates? Is it because of his past with Mandla [Ncikazi]? But coach Steve [Komphela] went to Pirates and coach Mandla was not there, he was at Maritzburg," Floyd Mbele, who is Pirates' administrative officer, told SAFM as quoted by iDiskiTimes .

"I am not too sure what has led to this flurry of coach Mandla Ncikazi coming in, therefore coach Steve Komphela is coming. Coach Steve [Komphela] is employed by Mamelodi Sundowns, congratulating them for having won the inaugural DStv Premiership.

"But there is no ounce of truth that Steve Komphela is coming to Orlando Pirates, certainly not at the moment, no."

In a recent interview, Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi stated Sundowns' release clause could prevent Komphela from joining the Sea Robbers.

Komphela signed a five-year deal with Sundowns when he joined the Tshwane giants as the senior coach in October 2020, and he would reportedly have to buy himself out of his current contract in order to leave for another club.

The release clause is said to be in the region of R28 million and Pirates would have to pay the money in order to get the 53-year-old tactician to sign for them.

Vilakazi, who is Pirates' all-time top goalscorer with 52 goals for the club, believes the release clause is the only thing stopping Komphela from replacing Zinnbauer as the new Pirates head coach.

"The only issue here [Komphela joining Pirates] will be money, that will be the only problem because of his contact clause at Sundowns," Vilakazi told the Citizen.

"But other than that, I don’t see anything stopping him from joining Pirates."