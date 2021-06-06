'Haters are reeling, be kind to them' - Komphela to fans after Mamelodi Sundowns glory

The tactician - who lifted the first major career trophy - has called for measured celebrations after Masandawana lifted a fourth straight title

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has urged the fans to celebrate their 11th Premier Soccer League title in a manner that takes into consideration their rivals who are hurting and reeling from their success.

The South African stated although they deserve to rejoice following another triumph in the league, doing so with humbleness is all that matters.

Komphela won his first career title despite trying to do so with eight PSL clubs before. He arrived to take charge at Maswandawana - with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena - at the beginning of the season.

"At a position of privilege, be humble. In a position of underprivileged, silently focus on your dreams. Knowing pain helps you understand others’ pain. We rejoice but measured because others are reeling. We are thankful as Masandawana, the president, chair, the board and everyone involved," said Komphela in a tweet.

"It’s a fact of life. Think back at your striking pain during your moments of loss and defeat. It will help you understand how others, who are in that position feel. Celebrate but leave room for sympathy on those who are reeling. The haters are reeling, be kind to them as well."

Komphela also responded to a fan who wanted to know how he would have felt winning the league as the only head coach: "Quality players, well-organized environments enhance the chances of any achievements. 'Quality players make good coaches' Screamer once said. Not opening a debate, just saying what was said."

The tactician stated that as a technical bench, they have the sole responsibility of delivering and letting the fans enjoy: "This is for you guys. Ours is to serve and let you rejoice."

After winning the league, Manqoba Mngqithi felt relieved for his colleague's first career title: "It was not always his fault, and people were beginning to think that he’s unlucky, and some even indicated that he would bring that bad luck to us.

"I remember even when coach Pitso made sure we won the league for Teko Modise because everybody was saying Teko has got bad luck."

It took Komphela just seven months to win the PSL title since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns, having previously been in charge of Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, and two stints at Free State Stars.





