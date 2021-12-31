Some were taken by surprise when former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela took on an assistant role to two younger coaches at Mamelodi Sundowns.

There are many factors that contribute to a super successful team such as Sundowns.

One is the momentum that comes from ongoing success, that winning mentality installed by former Masandawana mentor Pitso Mosimane.

Another factor is the excellent recruitment, while continuity in the technical team and management structures have created stability and helped drive home a strong club ethos.

Another contributing factor and one which is not always obvious from the outside, is man-management.

In this area where you could see the sage Komphela coming into his own and making a significant impact.





What can be easily be forgotten or at least not recognised by fans and the media, is the huge amount of man-management which can be required for a successful team.

Players have issues. For some, it may be a lack of game-time. For others, it may be struggling for form, with personal problems or injuries. When you have a first-team squad of 25 to 30 players, those are a lot of issues to deal with.

During matches themselves, Komphela has been seen playing the peacemaker, trying to cool things down when the action gets heated. He's been seen offering a word of advice here or there. Or putting an arm around a player distraught after being substituted, while Mngqithi and Mokwena are able to keep their attention on the game.

At smaller clubs with smaller technical teams, some of these issues may never get dealt with and can linger if not resolved. At bigger clubs with bigger technical teams, the chances of one-on-one man-management increases.



When you have a happy squad with happy well-managed and motivated individuals, the chances of success can only increase.

And so when someone like Komphela is around - with his wealth of experience and wise words in abundance - it's a major advantage, and it helps to keep a squad overflowing with talent, in healthy mind space.

It's been credit to Komphela and his lack of ego that he's been prepared to take up less of the limelight and to allow the more junior Mngqithi and Mokwena to run a large part of the show.

The former Amakhosi coach's worth though can't be underestimated, and it's of course not only the players who benefit from his fatherly figure, but the coaches themselves. So far, it's been a win-win situation for Sundowns' three wise men - Shadrach, Meschach, and Abednego; as they've been dubbed.