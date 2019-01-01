Komphela selects Zidane, Xavi and Iniesta in his ideal midfield

The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach has hailed the former Real Madrid and Barcelona stars

Current Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela has shared interesting opinions on Twitter on Friday.

When asked to select his ideal midfield he picked out Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane.

Here's how he described their incredible talents, "They can THINK and execute their thoughts far quicker than opponents could figure out. They think two, three steps ahead of their opponent. They are beautiful to watch and have eye for goal," wrote Komphela.

In another Tweet, Komphela agreed he also had enough of the racist abuse the French received against the Italians during the Fifa World Cup final in 2006. He responded to a Tweet (which we can also see below), making mention of how Zidane was targeted in the final in Berlin, .

Komphela also participated in a panel discussion with the likes of Gordon Igesund, Kermit Erasmus, Doctor Khumalo, Jabu Mahlangu and Hlompho Kekana recently.

The Fan Vlog posted a video of Mahlangu in the panel, expressing a problem with the attitude of certain professionals in the when they become "the man of the house".

Finally, in bonus videos we include media officer Vina Maphosa wishing Bafana Bafana well for their Nelson Mandela Challenge game against Mali on Sunday.

Maphosa also adds some advice on the wisdom of values. We can notice it is international week and our legends have to dig deep to unearth their wisdom.

