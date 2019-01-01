Komphela reveals what he told Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sirino

The Uruguayan was red-carded following a dangerous tackle on Arrows captain Matome Mathiane on the weekend

coach Steve Komphela says he tried to calm Gaston Sirino down after the forward was shown a red card during last Saturday’s Telkom Knockout semi-final match against the Durban side.

Sundowns won 2-1 with Sirino scoring one of their goals but the Uruguayan did not last the remaining six minutes following a lunge on Arrows captain Matome Mathiane.

As a seemingly frustrated Sirino made his way to the dressing rooms, Komphela embraced the player and chatted to him.

“I told him to stay calm‚ these things happen in football. You can imagine‚ this guy must walk past [the Golden Arrows dug-out] all by himself and there is already a lot of stuff hanging above his head,” Komphela was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“His bench was on the other side and he has to come across us. I know sportspeople and what is in their minds‚ and all I said was‚ ‘keep your head up‚ these things happen’.”

The incident comes as Sirino is set to appear before the Premier Soccer League ( ) Disciplinary Committee for allegedly slapping SuperSport captain Dean Furman in an MTN8 match.

While Sundowns are still celebrating reaching the Telkom Knockout final, Komphela wants to “quickly forget” Saturday’s defeat.

Arrows travel to meet in a league match on Wednesday.

“We have to change focus and quickly forget this. You can’t change it‚ we could have gone to the final,” Komphela said.

“We still have a mission to complete in the Absa Premiership‚ we need to try and do as much as we can and push everybody.

“We are okay‚ we are set where we are [fourth place]. Look at where you are and where you need to go and so we need to focus on that.”

Arrows are 11 points behind log leaders .