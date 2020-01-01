Komphela on why ‘think-skinned’ Hunt will succeed at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Amakhosi skipper has also shared his reaction after Amakhosi replaced Ernst Middendorp with an accomplished tactician

Former coach Steve Komphela has hailed the appointment of ex- manager Gavin Hunt as a new boss at Naturena.

The current manager has also remained cautious in sharing a piece of advice to the management, preferring to say they have to move faster with the coach they have.

Hunt’s arrival at the Glamour Boys comes after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign where they surrendered the Premier Soccer League ( ) title to eventual champions , who won it in the final match.

“It’s going to be very interesting [to see Hunt leading Chiefs], but first of all I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Gavin Hunt and wish him the very best, he is a very close friend of mine make no mistake,” Komphela told the media.

“I don’t think with the utmost respect to all the available coaches in the country, I don’t think there is anyone more deserving. He deserves a shot as well and his pedigree as well.

“All I can is that I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs supporters what to do.”

After parting ways with the Soweto giants two seasons ago, the former Bafana Bafana skipper has warned the club's hierarchy to forget their last season’s misfortunes.

“I am not going to tell Kaizer Chiefs management what to do, but all I can say in terms of football is that maybe the best way to move forward faster is to move forward with the one (coach) you have,” he added.

“Because if you want to move forward with the one you have at the back of the previous energy, you complicate things.

“I just wish Gavin Hunt will step in, but he is thick-skinned, he is a big boy. He’s been in the league for years.”

The four-time PSL winner has already announced his assistants on Monday in the form of legends Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi will look to clinch the MTN8 trophy to erase their league title loss as they will face in the quarter-finals next season.