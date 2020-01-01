Komphela joining Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor will work hand-in-hand with the others who were appointed as co-coaches by the Brazilians last week

Steve Komphela has confirmed that he is indeed joining from .

The news of the 53-year-old's shock move to the Brazilians surfaced on Sunday night, with local publications suggesting that he had resigned and was already in Johannesburg to link up with his new colleagues at Chloorkop.

In a statement dated October 11, Komphela described this move as an exciting opportunity while confirming that he will be holding a senior coaching position alongside Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Mngqithi and Mokwena were appointed as co-coaches last week following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants .

"I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach and to work with its joint head coaches, Manqoba Mnqithi and Rhulani Mokwena," reads the statement.

"I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in and on the African continent."

The Kroonstad-born mentor expressed gratitude to Arrows boss Mato Madlala who allowed him to be part of the club for over a year.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mato Madlala and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement to me whilst I was head coach of Golden Arrows," the statement continued.

"Mato Madlala and Mato Madlala contributed to my development and growth in football and I will forever be grateful to her and Golden Arrows."

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach is expected to be unveiled by the Brazilians this week, and he joins the club just a few days before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Komphela will not be joining strangers in the Sundowns technical team as he will be reuniting with Mokwena, whom he gave an opportunity to work in a professional environment during their days at the now-defunct Platinum Stars.

He also has a healthy relationship with one of Sundowns' senior managers in Trott Moloto, whom he worked with at Bafana Bafana.

Komphela is understood to have already hit the ground running at Chloorkop.